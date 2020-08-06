Extension District Board to meet virtually Monday, Aug. 17
Bell County Cooperative Extension Service is having an Extension District Board Meeting Monday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. via Zoom or teleconference. If you would like to join the meeting, please call the office at 337-2376 ahead of time for a Zoom link or phone number.
