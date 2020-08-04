Wanda June Miller Collins, 73

Wanda June Miller Collins, age 73, graced the world September 7, 1946. She was the daughter of Floyd Miller and Mary Smith Miller of Pineville, KY. She was a member of Old Kettle Island Holiness Church. Wanda spent her life caring for others and serving God. She married her husband Shirley Randall Collins whom she spent 46 years with. Her sweet nature and loving heart always made others feel loved and special by her going above and beyond for those she held dear. Wanda was the mother of seven children, fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren all who loved and adored her. She gave of herself to them a great love and nurtured them with gentle hands. Our beautiful mother had a heart of gold, one that loved endlessly. Her prayers never ceasing, and her gentle guiding molded her large family. Those that married into the family was met by her open arms and loved like her own. She would not turn anyone away nor hesitate to give all she had. Sadly, our lives have been changed due to her passing. However, the love that she gave will live on within her family. Wanda raised her children to lean on God, to trust and serve Him as she done for most of her life. She led her family by example, by being devoted, loving, humble, and kind. Her compassion extending without boundaries, and her prayers never ending. Wanda was a homemaker, cooking many meals with her skilled hands for her large family. She gave of herself without being asked and set a good example to all those blessed enough to know her. Her love, warmth, and giving heart will be told to the generations of those who was honored to call her mother, grandmother, or a friend. Wanda shared special bonds with many lifelong friends but had a unique, loving, one of a kind bond with her dear sister Sharon Miller Hensley. The love these sisters shared was not only beautiful but rare as well. She was preceded in death by her parents; Floyd and Mary Smith Miller, husband; Shirley Randall Collins, beloved son; Michael Collins, brother; Harold Miller, granddaughters; Rebecca Lynn Smith and April LaWanna Keck, son-in-law; Michael Keck. She is survived by her children; Harold (Darlene) Collins, Teresa (Larry) Hensley, Gail Keck, Sheila (James) Caldwell, Melinda Beverly, Dennis Collins, fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Graveside services for Wanda June Miller Collins will be conducted 11AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY with Larry Hensley, Harold Collins, Demus Couch and Travis Smith officiating. Music will be provided by the church singers. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Collins Family.