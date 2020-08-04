Kathleen Taylor Garland, 85
|Kathleen Taylor Garland, age 85 of Pineville, KY departed this life August 3, 2020 at U of L Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. She was born December 23, 1934 in Bell County, KY to the late Jim Henry and Viola Perry Taylor.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Bill Garland and one son, George Brock, Jr.
Survivors include her children, James Garland, Ronnie Garland, Mary Brock, Annie Garland, Tina Garland and Joy Garland; sister Della Mae Taylor.
Graveside services will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hammons Cemetery, Flatlick at 2PM with Bro. Arthur Jackson.
Funeral services are under the direction of Brooks-Durham Funeral Home, Pineville. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garland family. www.brooksdurhamfuneralhome.
