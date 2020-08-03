Leslie Clemith Caughorn of New Tazewell, TN was born November 5, 1953 and passed away August 1, 2020 at Tri-State Health Care in Harrogate, TN. He was saved at an early age at Fairview Baptist Church. He had lived at Tri-State, Harrogate, TN since 2008 (12 years.) He was preceded in death by his Mother, Vernie Blanch Caughorn; Father, Earnest Vic Caughorn; brothers, Charles Earnest Caughorn and Claude Edward Caughorn.

He is survived by Brothers: Windle Whitehead of Harrogate, TN;

Larry Caughorn (Glenna) of Knoxville, TN;

Sister: Pansy Houston of New Tazewell, TN;

Special great Niece: Gabe Houston Prewitt of New Tazewell, TN;

several other nieces and nephews.

The family give a special thanks to Tri-State and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their care.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. A graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.