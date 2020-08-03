Leslie Clemith Caughorn
|Leslie Clemith Caughorn of New Tazewell, TN was born November 5, 1953 and passed away August 1, 2020 at Tri-State Health Care in Harrogate, TN. He was saved at an early age at Fairview Baptist Church. He had lived at Tri-State, Harrogate, TN since 2008 (12 years.) He was preceded in death by his Mother, Vernie Blanch Caughorn; Father, Earnest Vic Caughorn; brothers, Charles Earnest Caughorn and Claude Edward Caughorn.
He is survived by Brothers: Windle Whitehead of Harrogate, TN;
Larry Caughorn (Glenna) of Knoxville, TN;
Sister: Pansy Houston of New Tazewell, TN;
Special great Niece: Gabe Houston Prewitt of New Tazewell, TN;
several other nieces and nephews.
The family give a special thanks to Tri-State and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their care.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. A graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
You Might Like
Harry R. Ball, 79
Harry R. Ball age 79, of Ewing, VA passed away Thursday, July 29, 2020 at the Middlesboro ARH. He was... read more