Harry R. Ball, 79

Harry R. Ball age 79, of Ewing, VA passed away Thursday, July 29, 2020 at the Middlesboro ARH.

He was born July 19, 1941 in Gibson Station, VA to the late Curtis and Mollie Lucille (Hoskins) Ball. Harry was a member of Gibson Station Primitive Baptist Church and a member of Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge #188.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Curtis Wayne Ball and Wilburn Henry Ball, and sister; Rose Mary Ball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; Ocie (Webb) Ball of Ewing, VA, children; Deborah Cole and husband Clifford of Monroe, MI, John Curtis Ball and wife Esther, Lesia Annette Breininger and husband Victor of Hiddenite, NC, and Eric Lee Ball and wife Mendy of Dundee, MI, grandchildren; Chad Anthony Ball, Kendal Venee Daniels, Sarah Jane Blair and husband Eddie, Joshua Curtis Ball and wife Emily, Rachel Joy Lee Mullins and husband Cody, Corey Rondold Baker and wife Kristin, Josiah Harley David Ball, Sydney Jordan Ball and Londyn Elizabeth Ball, 13 great grandchildren, brothers; Thomas Douglas Ball and John Gregory Ball. Harry is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2PM until 3PM with funeral services to follow at 3PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. D.C. Brantley officiating. Masonic Funeral Rites will be provided by Martin’s Station Lodge #188. Burial will follow in the Southern Cemetery in Gibson Station, VA.

Pallbearers: Chad Ball – grandson, Corey Baker – grandson, Josiah Ball – grandson, Steve Ball – nephew, Jason Ball – nephew, Caleb Ball – nephew, Joshua Ball – grandson

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Ball Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.asvalleychapel.com.