Katherine Loraine Price, 74
Katherine Lorraine Price,
74, passed away Sunday,
July 26th, 2020 at her home
in Fort Wayne, IN. She
was born in Middlesboro,
KY to the late Joe and
Retha Marsee. Katherine
worked several jobs during
her life, including service
as the Mayor’s Citizens
Advocate for the City of
Fort Wayne; worked at a
women’s shelter; and employment at an in-home care
agency. Conversations with Katherine were uplifting,
thought-provoking and spiritual. She loved her family
and cherished her grandsons. Katherine is survived
by her children Vickie (Joseph) Beineke of Taylors, SC,
and Sean Price of Fort Wayne; grandsons Joe Beineke
and Chris Beineke; siblings, Mick (Judy) Marsee of
Harrogate, TN, Steve (Janice) Marsee of Kissimmee,
FL, and Marilyn (Mike) Bryant of Tazewell, TN. Kath-
erine is preceded in death by her husband, James
Price and brother Dave Marsee. A celebration of life
will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest-
book, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Donald Austin Lasley, 84
