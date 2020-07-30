Katherine Loraine Price, 74

Katherine Lorraine Price,

74, passed away Sunday,

July 26th, 2020 at her home

in Fort Wayne, IN. She

was born in Middlesboro,

KY to the late Joe and

Retha Marsee. Katherine

worked several jobs during

her life, including service

as the Mayor’s Citizens

Advocate for the City of

Fort Wayne; worked at a

women’s shelter; and employment at an in-home care

agency. Conversations with Katherine were uplifting,

thought-provoking and spiritual. She loved her family

and cherished her grandsons. Katherine is survived

by her children Vickie (Joseph) Beineke of Taylors, SC,

and Sean Price of Fort Wayne; grandsons Joe Beineke

and Chris Beineke; siblings, Mick (Judy) Marsee of

Harrogate, TN, Steve (Janice) Marsee of Kissimmee,

FL, and Marilyn (Mike) Bryant of Tazewell, TN. Kath-

erine is preceded in death by her husband, James

Price and brother Dave Marsee. A celebration of life

will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest-

book, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com