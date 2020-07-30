Donald Austin Lasley, 84

Donald Austin Lasley, age

84 of Middlesboro, Ken-

tucky, joined the Heavenly

Choir on July 27, 2020. He

was born on August 17,

1935 in Molus, Kentucky to

the late William “Bill” and

Marcenia Lasley.

In addition to his parents,

he was preceded in death

by brother-in-law’s John

H. Sowders and Jerry Dean

Martin.

Don worked for 17 years at Sears Roebuck in sales,

was a member of the Lions Club and a member of

the Binghamtown Baptist Church where he enjoyed

singing in the choir. He was also an avid University of

Kentucky Wildcats fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Emma

Sue Lasley, children Shari Lasley Miller and Gregory

Austin and wife Connie Quillen Lasley, grandchildren

William Jarod Austin Lasley, Grecia Nicole Lasley, and

Evan Martin Miller, sister Alta Sowders as well as a

host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and

friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Don Lasley will have “Drive-Thru”

visiting hours for those who wish not to attend in-per-

son services beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on

Friday, July 31, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A traditional visitation will follow from 6:00 p.m. to

8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Green Hills

Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday,

July 31, 2020 in the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel

with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Rev. Mike Welch

officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on

Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Green Hills Memorial

Gardens with Mr. Garry Bingham presiding. Family

and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. at Green Hills Funer-

al Home to follow in procession.

The Lasley Family would like to extend a special

thank you to Dr. C.A. Moore and all the nurses, aides

and staff at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab for their

care and kindness during Don’s stay.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored

to serve the Lasley Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com