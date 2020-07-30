Donald Austin Lasley, 84
Donald Austin Lasley, age
84 of Middlesboro, Ken-
tucky, joined the Heavenly
Choir on July 27, 2020. He
was born on August 17,
1935 in Molus, Kentucky to
the late William “Bill” and
Marcenia Lasley.
In addition to his parents,
he was preceded in death
by brother-in-law’s John
H. Sowders and Jerry Dean
Martin.
Don worked for 17 years at Sears Roebuck in sales,
was a member of the Lions Club and a member of
the Binghamtown Baptist Church where he enjoyed
singing in the choir. He was also an avid University of
Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Emma
Sue Lasley, children Shari Lasley Miller and Gregory
Austin and wife Connie Quillen Lasley, grandchildren
William Jarod Austin Lasley, Grecia Nicole Lasley, and
Evan Martin Miller, sister Alta Sowders as well as a
host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and
friends who will miss him dearly.
The family of Don Lasley will have “Drive-Thru”
visiting hours for those who wish not to attend in-per-
son services beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on
Friday, July 31, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.
A traditional visitation will follow from 6:00 p.m. to
8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Green Hills
Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday,
July 31, 2020 in the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel
with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Rev. Mike Welch
officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on
Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Green Hills Memorial
Gardens with Mr. Garry Bingham presiding. Family
and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. at Green Hills Funer-
al Home to follow in procession.
The Lasley Family would like to extend a special
thank you to Dr. C.A. Moore and all the nurses, aides
and staff at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab for their
care and kindness during Don’s stay.
Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored
to serve the Lasley Family.
www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com
