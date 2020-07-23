A second Bell County resident has died from COVID-19.

The death of a 74-year-old woman, announced Thursday, follows that of an 85-year-old man who died from the disease earlier this week.

The county’s total case count is at 210 following the report of eight new cases Thursday.

Currently there are 92 active cases in the county, and three people remain hospitalized, and they are three female ages 95, 71 and 68.

118 patients have recovered.