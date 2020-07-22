Middlesboro Schools provide attendance options for students

Students in the Middlesboro School District will have two options in how they attend classes in the coming school year.

The first option is a hybrid plan and will allow students to attend in-person classes two consecutive days per week on an A/B schedule, according to a letter from Middlesboro Superintendent Waylon Allen. He explained that students in Group A will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, while Group B will attend in-person classes on Thursday and Friday. The other three days will be delivered virtually through Google Classroom and Blackboard/Apex with teacher access.

To maintain CDC guidelines, Allen wrote that students will be required to wear a mask any time they cannot practice social distancing.

“For any family who does not feel comfortable sending their child or children to in-person classes, we will offer a fully virtual option for grades P-12 as a second option,” Allen wrote. “Virtual instruction will not be in the form of NTI packets.”

Allen’s letter encouraged parents to see the pre-registration form, school websites, or school social media pages for in-depth descriptions on how virtual instruction will be delivered at each school.

Any parent or guardian interested in enrolling their child or children in the hybrid or virtual program is asked to complete the pre-registration form before Friday, July 24. The form is available on school social media pages. Anyone unable to complete the form for any reason will be contacted by a teacher from the child’s school before July 31, which will allow school officials to plan for the appropriate number of students and faculty, according to Allen’s letter.

“On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank our school community for your patience and support. As we return to the classroom environment, it will involve the efforts of our entire community for our schools to be successful,” Allen wrote. “I realize there may be some apprehension, but together we must support our students, staff, and faculty as they make the transition back to the classroom. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your child’s principal.”

The Middlesboro Independent School District can be found online at https://www.mboro.k12.ky.us/ and parents can download the pre-registration form by clicking the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBGGqySXQpjJg1dLLiPJUut16BQ1YW2q7EzgMuF2KxAvhWNQ/viewform