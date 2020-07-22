Man arrested in connection with stolen camper

Two stolen trailers from Claiborne County, Tennessee, were recently found in Bell and Knox counties in Kentucky.

According to a post on the Bell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department reported two trailers stolen. One of the two trailers, a 2017 Forest River Salem Cruise, was recently reported as found by Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and his deputies. The other, a 2016 Jayco Bunkhouse Camper, has now been recovered by Bell County Deputy Frank Foster.

According to the post, on Sunday, July 12, an unidentified individual stopped Foster and reported that they believed there was a stolen camper on Dunlap Hill Loop Road. Foster then traveled to the location and found the camper there. After running the license tag, he confirmed it was the trailer that had been reported stolen. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department was then contacted to speak to two individuals living in the camper, where he discovered a male and female inside. The two were identified as Josh Goins, 27, and Rhonda Seigler, 31, both of Middlesboro. The two stated that they had bought the camper from a man and woman around midnight on July 12 for $900.

Quality Towing removed the camper from the scene. Goins was arrested for seven outstanding bench warrants unrelated to the theft of the camper. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.