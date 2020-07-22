Linda Sue Priest,

Linda Sue Louthan Moore Priest, age 71, of Tazewell TN was born February 4, 1949 and passed away on July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Jenny Louthan, daughter Sherry Moore, brother Carlos and Mary Louthan, sisters Edith and Ted Hall, Phyllis and Charles Sands, and Nelda Loop. Linda is survived by her children Danny Moore, Randall and Peggy Moore, Tena and Gary Johnson, Lisa and Jerry Foister, Johnny Moore, Jennifer Cisco, and Crystal and Bobby McQueen. Sister Julia and David Soloman. Brother Tommy and Ruth Louthan. Fifteen grandchildren. Three great grandchildren. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday July 24th from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday July 25th at 10 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Tommy Louthan Jr. and Rev. Tommy Louthan Sr.

Pallbearers: Danny Moore, Randall Moore, Jerry Foister, Bobby McQueen, Butch Moore, Logan McQueen, Dylan McQueen, Matthew Caruso, and Rusty Kibert.