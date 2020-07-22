County tops 200 COVID cases

The announcement of 32 new COVID-19 cases in Bell County Wednesday afternoon puts the county total at 202 cases.

A statement from Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunter showed 13 cases with individual citizens and 19 in long-term care patients.

There are currently 90 active cases in the county, and of those, six are hospitalized, according to the statement. All are females, and range in age from 43 to 95.

The COVID-related death of a Bell County resident was recently announced.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 518 new cases Wednesday afternoon, taking the state total to 24,540 since the start of the pandemic. Of those new cases, Beshear said 13 are children under the age of five.

Three new deaths were reported in the state as of Wednesday, and the total of Kentuckians to die from COVID-19 now stands at 677.

“Sadly,” Beshear stated, “I think we need to expect that we will see in the coming weeks a significant increase in that. More cases times the mortality rate, even if we can push it down some, is going to equal more deaths.”

Beshear said he is still waiting to see if recent steps he has taken, such as requiring wearing a mask in public, are having an effect. “Normally, when you take a step it is going to take 10 to 14 to 16 days to show up in the numbers.”

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that despite Kentucky’s hospitals having 603 COVID-19 patients, 145 in ICU, they are helping neighboring states who are in worse shape.

“I have reports from at least one hospital that their partner hospitals, the chain they are part of, are pretty much full in Nashville, Chattanooga and multiple places in Georgia. And, in fact, we have apparently at least one hospital receive transfers from those other states into the state of Kentucky, to help their sister hospitals in other states that are suffering more.”

On the positive side, Kentucky has now reached at least 7,000 people who have fully recovered from the coronavirus, a number Beshear says is probably much higher.

Tom Latek of Kentucky Today contributed to this report.