John Tip Campbell, 83

John Tip Campbell (J.T.) age 83 of Harrogate, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

He was born October 5, 1936 in Harrogate, TN, the son of the late Ancil and Reta Campbell of Ewing, VA. J.T. was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church where he served as song leader. He was also a Mason, retired truck driver and a farmer. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by the following members of his family, wife Shirley B. Campbell, only son Johnny and wife Debi, and the light of his life, granddaughter Courtney Campbell all of Harrogate, TN.

Due to the current COVID-19 health concerns, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Campbell Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com.