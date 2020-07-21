Gary Cinnamon, 64 Gary Cinnamon, 64, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pineville on April 16, 1956 a son of the late Earl and Evelyn Jeffery Cinnamon Johnson. He had been a coal miner for many years and had worked at Pineville Housing Authority for 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Aidan , Delores and Grace Cinnamon and brothers, Larry, Randy and David Cinnamon. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Debbie June Fuson Cinnamon; son, Charles Earl Cinnamon; daughter, Tina Marie Cinnamon and Pearl Cox; daughter-in-law, Christy Mason; grandchildren, Braden Cox, Connar Cox, Bella Cox; Breana Houge, Nova Baltzer, Trevor Cinnamon, Johnathan Mason, Chelsey Cinnamon and Abby Cinnamon; great-grandchild, Emmalynn Kennedy; sister, JoAnn Philpot and husband, Harry; brothers, Bill Cinnamon, Jerry Cinnamon and wife, Pamela, brother-in-law, Wendell Fuson and wife, Jennifer, sister-in-law, Karen Brock and husband, Bert and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Services will be at 8:00 PM Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Brooks. Cremation will follow at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Cinnamon Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.