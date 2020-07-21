Gary Cinnamon, 64
Gary Cinnamon, 64, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pineville on April 16, 1956 a son of the late Earl and Evelyn Jeffery Cinnamon Johnson. He had been a coal miner for many years and had worked at Pineville Housing Authority for 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Aidan , Delores and Grace Cinnamon and brothers, Larry, Randy and David Cinnamon. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Debbie June Fuson Cinnamon; son, Charles Earl Cinnamon; daughter, Tina Marie Cinnamon and Pearl Cox; daughter-in-law, Christy Mason; grandchildren, Braden Cox, Connar Cox, Bella Cox; Breana Houge, Nova Baltzer, Trevor Cinnamon, Johnathan Mason, Chelsey Cinnamon and Abby Cinnamon; great-grandchild, Emmalynn Kennedy; sister, JoAnn Philpot and husband, Harry; brothers, Bill Cinnamon, Jerry Cinnamon and wife, Pamela, brother-in-law, Wendell Fuson and wife, Jennifer, sister-in-law, Karen Brock and husband, Bert and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Services will be at 8:00 PM Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Brooks. Cremation will follow at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Cinnamon Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Jonathon Mathew Bailey, 32
Jonathan Matthew Bailey, age 32, of New Tazewell TN, was born November 26, 1987 and passed away on July 18,... read more