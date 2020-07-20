County reaches 151 COVID cases, reports first related death

The latest update from the Bell County Health Department reports the county has 13 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 151. Of those, 67 are active, and 84 have recovered.

Three female patients are currently hospitalized, according to the report, and they are ages 74, 71, and 76.

The county now has one confirmed death, according to a statement from the health department, and the victim was an 85-year-old man.

More updates will be provided as soon as they are available.