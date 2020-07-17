Charlene Marie Marsee Yeary, 95

C harlene Marie Marsee Yeary, age 95, Middlesboro, KY went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born February 10, 1925 to the late Joseph F. Marsee and Ella B. Lowe Marsee. She was a member of the Yeary’s Chapel Pentecostal Church and Middlesboro Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Everette C. Yeary; daughters: Brenda D. Yeary Gross, Deborah E. Yeary Asher; eight brothers: Gaines, Doyle, Sherman, Sullivan, Roosevelt, George, William and Raymond Marsee; six sisters: Verdie Bryant, Cordie Shores, Mary Jane Bussell, Myrtle V. Marsee, Mattie B. Mayes, and Dorothy M. Sutton. She is survived by her children: Larry (Judy) Yeary, Shelia (Coye) Silcox, Ella Patricia (late Harry)

Whitaker, Sharon (Freddy) Miracle, Keith (Geraldine) Yeary; 18 grandchildren: Trevor, Bo, Bridgette, Patsy, Angie, Wayne, Kim, Thomas, Michael, Shawna, Harry, George, Brandi, Billy Everette, Jeremiah, Jordan, Sabrina and Chad Everette; 38 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to Bluegrass Care Navigator, Dr. Neil Barry, III, Karen McDaniels and anyone that helped with her care. Funeral service will be 8 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Daniels and Rev. Keith Medley officiating. Music will be by The Prodigal Sons. Pallbearers will be Billy Myers, Alex Myers, Bo Silcox, Jeremiah Russell, Jordan Russell and George Whitaker. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Whitaker, Hunter Florence, Dylan Miracle, Jaden Earle, James Partin and Kevin Hensley. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Marsee Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yeary Family and is entrusted with all arrangements. Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com