Bell, Middlesboro school boards to meet Monday

The Bell County Board of Education will convene in a Special Called Meeting Monday, July 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building in Pineville, Kentucky. The Bell County Board of Education’s Special Called board meeting for Monday, July 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and the regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 will be held via video teleconference. The primary location where all members can be seen and heard and the public may attend in accordance with KRS 61.840 is the Bell County Administrative Office, 211 W Virginia Avenue, Pineville, Kentucky with the anticipation that three board members will be present and two board members will participate via video teleconference as authorized under KRS 61.826.

The Middlesboro Board of Education will have a special board meeting Monday, July 20, at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Middlesboro Board of Education, 220 North 20th Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky.