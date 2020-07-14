John D. Idol, 70

John D. Idol, age 70, Gibraltar, MI passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born December 3, 1949, the son of the late Chester and Elizabeth Idol. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Idol.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sharon; loving brothers: Guy (Barbara) Idol and Chester “Allen” Idol; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timothy Goins officiating. Music will be provided by Brian Giles. Pallbearers will be family members. Graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

