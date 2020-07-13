Vehicle crashes through storefront

A normal day at a local retail store became a lot more interesting Monday afternoon when a customer who thought her vehicle was in park found out otherwise.

Julie Gregory, manager of the Cato Fashions store in Middlesboro, said around 2 p.m. Monday, a lady pulled her vehicle up in front of the store. The customer apparently thought she had put the vehicle in park when she reached into the back seat to retrieve a drink she had left there.

Gregory said there was extensive damage, but she was not able to estimate the amount. She said repairs are already being scheduled, and the store will be closed until they are completed. She said she hopes repairs will be completed and the store can reopen as soon as Wednesday, but was not sure of that.

“We’re going to be boarded up, and we’ll probably be closed a couple of days while they get that fixed. If they get it fixed tomorrow, we’ll open up the next day, hopefully,” she said Monday afternoon.