Loretta Jean Richards, 80
Loretta Jean Richards, age 80, passed from this life to find peace Monday,
May 11, 2020 at home with family by her side. A gracious thank you to all of the
family, friends, and hospice workers who supported us during mom’s illness.
Born to Georgia Cochran and Elmer Edwards on January 24, 1940 in Knoxville,
Loretta had recently returned to Knoxville after many years of moves and
adventures across the country. If you had ever had a conversation with Loretta
you knew her favorites places to call home were Myrtle Beach, SC and Pruden,
KY. Loretta spent her happiest moments in life outside in nature, at the ocean in
Myrtle Beach, taking cruises, teaching ballroom dancing, sitting in her blue chair
outside of her apartment waving and chatting with her neighbors and feeding
their dogs just a few too many treats, listening to music, and playing her internet
games with friends all over the world. Loretta was an independent, fiery soul that
lived life on her own terms. One of her favorite things to say was, “When people
look at me I don’t want them to say ‘what a sweet little old lady’, I want them to
say ‘oh crap what is she up to now’?” Loretta’s flirty, sassy spirit that never held
back a thought or an opinion will be missed in this life by all that knew her.
Close family members to Loretta include: daughter Stefanie Richards and partner
Charles Hilliard and Charles’ son Aidan Hilliard, daughter Tracey Thomas; former
brother-in-laws Robert “Bob” Richards and William “Bill” Richards; former sister-
in-laws Dorothy Shattuck and Leslie Richards; granddaughters Whitney and
Amanda Thomas; great granddaughter Trista Thomas; great grandson Anthony
Bohanan; nieces Ashleigh, Lee, Wendy, Megan; nephew Chad; and multiple
cousins on the Collins side of the family.
A celebration of life will be held as soon as friends and family can safely come
together to laugh, hug, eat and drink together the way Loretta should be
celebrated. For those who would like to receive the details of the celebration of
life please contact daughter Stefanie Richards at stefanierichards@yahoo.com .
If you are so kindly moved to send flowers please consider instead to help
someone in need of support during these difficult times, especially the homeless.
The Volunteer Ministry Center has an amazing mission and is a great place to
support: www.vmcinc.org/donate
