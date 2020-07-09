Bell County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, and seven new cases were reported Wednesday afternoon.

Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunter released a statement indicating that the new cases take the county’s total to 73, with 61 of those being active. Of the 73 cases, 12 have reportedly recovered, according to the release.

As of Tuesday, Hunter said in an interview that 13 new cases were reported on Friday, July 3, followed by six more on Saturday, and another 10 on Sunday and 12 on Monday, for a total of 41 new cases in five days. Tuesday evening, a release from the health department reported 10 more cases, and the total that had been 57 jumped to 67. Thus far there have been no deaths in Bell County as a result of COVID-19.

Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock said he is “a champion of wearing a mask.” Now, it seems other leaders may agree. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during a visit to Louisville earlier this week, “The single most important thing that each of us can do as individuals to protect not only ourselves, but our friends and colleagues is to wear a mask.”

Bell County Health Department has issued a list of recommended behavior as a safety measure, and wearing a mask is on that list, along with washing your hands with soap and water; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; staying home when you are sick; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing that tissue in the trash; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.