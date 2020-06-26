Traffic stop leads to drug, gun, other charges

A traffic stop for a vehicle with expired platesTuesday night turned into a much more exciting event for Bell County Deputy Adam Southern.

Southern observed a white 2006 Cadillac CTS traveling on Highway 1534 with expired registration plates. He initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Timothy A. Reynolds, 24, of Coldiron, Kentucky. Reynolds exited the vehicle frantically, while sticking his hands in his pocket.

Southern issued verbal commands for Reynolds to place his hands on top of the vehicle. Reynolds eventually complied, but continued to take his hands off the vehicle, putting them in his pocket and waistband, prompting the deputy to conduct a pat down.

During the pat down, Southern discovered a small black powder pistol, and he also noticed a bag and an unmarked pill bottle sticking out of Reynolds’ front pocket, where his hands kept going. He was found to be in possession of a large quantity of Xanax pills and a quarter-sized piece of a black substance believed to be heroin.

Reynolds was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, first offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; buying/possessing – drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belts; failure to maintain insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; rear license not illuminated.

Also assisting on scene was Bell County Deputy Jake Perry and KSP Trooper George Howard.