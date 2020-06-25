Reader upset about appearance of McLin Cemetery in Rose Hill

I have always taken pride in the appearance of the McLin Cemetery in Rose Hill where my fam- ily members are buried. That pride has been devastated by the efforts of the new caretaker who used weed killer around the graves to eliminate the need to use a weed eater. I feel the graves have been desecrated by this action. My entire family is deceased and I have been taking care of the grave sites since I was 18 years old. I am now 68 and the cemetery is very sentimental to me. I want the public to be aware of what has occurred at the cemetery. Attempts to contact the caretaker have been unsuccessful as he will not text or call me back.

Winnoka Nelson